40 Years Ago: The Blizzard of 1978

2 billion dollars of damage…100 fatalities…and wind gusts to over 110 miles an hour.

The idea brings memories of a hurricane, or even a tornado outbreak, but starting 40 years ago on this date, it was a snow storm that made it into the record books as one of the worst storms in recent history.

Governor Ella T. Grasso stated, “I’m asking all businesses and industries, all schools, and all service firms to voluntarily suspend all operations.”

It was a storm like no other. A massive low pressure system developed off the Carolina coast on February 5th, 1978 moving towards Connecticut right during a new moon creating massive storm surge and flooding. At times the snow fell at rates of over 4 inches per hour, similar to the blizzard of 2013, causing vehicles to be stranded all over the roads in New England.

The storm was especially deadly killing 100 people, including people along I-95 who were poisoned when their car exhaust pipes filled with snow. When the storm finally finished, over 3 feet of snow fell in parts of Connecticut, making it one of the greatest snowfall accumulations in our states history.

So is it possible to have a worse storm than the blizzard of 1978? Well back in 1888 a massive snowstorm moves through New England bringing 40 foot snow drifts and almost 5 feet of snow to the northeast. Let’s hope it’s a long long time before that happens again.