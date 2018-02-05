Charges dropped against Metro-North conductor accused of assaulting police

(WTNH) — A Metro-North conductor accused of assaulting police has been cleared of all charges after a surveillance video surfaced.

The video shows Metro-North police officers tackling conductor Tom Moran inside of Grand Central Terminal back in August.

It started when Moran apparently asked officers to help him with a drunk passenger. The officers refused, and Moran allegedly had a few choice words for the officers.

“I knew this day would come,” Moran said. “I was fighting for this. I’m an innocent man.”

It’s not clear if the officers will now face any charges.

There has been no comment from Metro-North.