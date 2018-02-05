Dental students took selfie with severed heads

(WTNH / Kevin Frederick)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Graduate dental school students and a top University of Connecticut orthodontics professor took a selfie with two severed heads used for medical research during training at Yale University last year.

Yale officials called the episode disturbing and inexcusable. Both Yale and UConn Health officials say they have taken steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

The selfie was taken in June at the Yale School of Medicine during a surgical workshop and shared in a private group chat. The Associated Press obtained the photo from a member of the private group.

One person in the photo is Dr. Flavio Uribe, head of orthodontics at UConn Health. He called the photo unfortunate.

A UConn Health spokesman declined to say whether anyone was disciplined.

