EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials responded to a dump truck rollover in East Haddam on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the driver was coming around a corner on a hill, lost control and landed the vehicle on its side.

The truck was loaded with salt, which spilled into the road and onto someone’s yard.

The driver has minor injuries from the incident.

It is not yet known what caused the truck to rollover.

Officials did not say if anyone else suffered any injuries.