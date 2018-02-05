Fatal flu season is not over yet

By Published:

(CNN) — Spring is getting closer, and with it, the end of a particularly brutal flu season.

Many might be thinking there’s no point in getting the flu shot now, but think again.

Dr. Alicia Fry with the CDC says, “It’s not too late. We really could have several more weeks of flu season.”

According to the FDA, the seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to lower your risk of getting sick and spreading it to others.

Related Content: Flu numbers hit fresh highs: 16 new reports of child deaths from flu since last week

Even though it’s best to get vaccinated as soon as the flu shot is available, which is usually in September, getting the vaccine later can still be helpful.

Dr. Fry says, “It’s not too late because even if you feel like flu has come to your community and now is decreasing, there could be a second wave and it could be a different type of virus.”

Every flu season is made up of varying strains of the virus.

Related Content: Boosting immune systems with nutrition, vitamins

This year’s dominant strain is H-3-N-2.

It has proven a challenge to the vaccine.

But, the flu shot is relatively more effective for other strains circulating this year.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s