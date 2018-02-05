Lawmakers taking steps to fight gun violence

(WTNH) — Some Connecticut and New Haven lawmakers are taking steps to fight against gun violence.

The House Chair of the Judiciary Committee plans to roll out a package of legislation alongside New Haven city leaders Monday to combat gun violence.

The plan will include a ban on so-called bump stocks and ghost guns.

Ghost guns are weapons that are partially completed. They do not meet the federal definition of a firearm and they do not require a background check in order to be purchased.

Bump stocks are a product that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic gun. It is the product that was used in the Las Vegas massacre.