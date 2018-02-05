Lawmakers taking steps to fight gun violence

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. Some states and cities are taking the lead on banning bump stocks as efforts stall in Washington. The controversial device was used in the Las Vegas shooting, allowing a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic firearm. Gun-control advocates say the push fits a pattern in gun politics: inaction in Washington that forces states to take charge. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(WTNH) — Some Connecticut and New Haven lawmakers are taking steps to fight against gun violence.

The House Chair of the Judiciary Committee plans to roll out a package of legislation alongside New Haven city leaders Monday to combat gun violence.

The plan will include a ban on so-called bump stocks and ghost guns.

Ghost guns are weapons that are partially completed. They do not meet the federal definition of a firearm and they do not require a background check in order to be purchased.

Bump stocks are a product that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic gun. It is the product that was used in the Las Vegas massacre.

