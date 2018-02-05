Life Star called to crash in Colchester

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Life Star responded to a crash in Colchester late Monday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police, a car crashed into a tree along Route 2.

Officials say exit 21 on Route 2 eastbound was temporarily closed due to the crash. The exit reopens just before 5:30 p.m.

Authorities say at least one person has suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

There has been no word on what caused the vehicle to crash.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.