Life Star called to crash in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Life Star responded to a crash in Colchester late Monday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police, a car crashed into a tree along Route 2.

Officials say exit 21 on Route 2 eastbound was temporarily closed due to the crash. The exit reopens just before 5:30 p.m.

Authorities say at least one person has suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

There has been no word on what caused the vehicle to crash.

