Meriden mother facing deportation

(Photo provided by Charla Nich and Gini King of CT Shoreline Indivisible)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A community is coming together to help a Meriden mother fight deportation.

Nelly Cumbicos is set to return to her native Ecuador on Feb. 16. She says she fled the country 18 years ago because of death threats.

ICE says they mailed her a court appearance notification 16 years ago, however Cumbicos says she never got it.

A rally is set for Monday Feb. 5, at 5:30 p.m. outside Meriden City Hall at 142 E. Main Street.

Supporters of Cumbicos include 13,000 petition signers and a coalition of human rights activist groups.

The rally plans to ask the city council what is being done to protect Meriden residents from ICE.

 

