Officials investigate officer-involved shooting in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway after a police chase in East Hartford led to an officer-involved shooting in Glastonbury Sunday night.

East Hartford police say they received a report of a stolen vehicle Sunday. They say around 8:30 p.m. police observed the vehicle and followed it to a parking lot at 11 Turtle Creek Lane.

Officials say officers encountered the vehicle and driver in the parking lot. During the encounter, they say officers were injured and police fired at the suspect, who then fled the scene.

Police say officers that were responding to that scene observed the vehicle fleeing and pursued it.

During the pursuit, they say the vehicle was involved in multiple crashes with other vehicles before finally coming to a stop in the area of Copley Road in Glastonbury.

Authorities say East Hartford police fired at the suspect, who was struck by gunfire at least once. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and at this time their condition is unknown.

Officials say injured officers and officers involved in this incident were transported to local area hospitals. They say they have since been released from the hospital with minor injuries.

Due to the investigation, officials say that Route 83 northbound is closed heading towards Route 2.

At this time, the Connecticut State Police and the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation into this incident. The East Hartford Police say they will fully cooperate with the investigation.

Detectives with state police are asking that anyone with information in regards to this incident to contact Central District Major Crime at 860-7065652 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637. Authorities say all calls/texts will remain confidential.