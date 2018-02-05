Patriots return home following Super Bowl defeat

Published:

FOXBORO, Mass. (WTNH) — Patriots fans were disappointed over Sunday night’s Super Bowl defeat.

But still, many showed up to support their team as the players returned to Foxboro on Monday.

The Pats flew into T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, R.I. on Monday afternoon. They then took buses to Gillette Stadium.

Dedicated fans waited outside of the stadium to welcome their team home.

