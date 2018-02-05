PD: 2 convicted felons arrested on drug, firearm charges in Darien

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people from Maine are facing several charges after police say a number of drugs and firearms were located inside of a vehicle.

According to Connecticut State Police, on Sunday around 11:50 p.m., troopers pulled over a vehicle for allegedly committing a motor vehicle violation.

Officials say they began an investigation after determining that there may be illegal narcotics inside of the vehicle.

During a vehicle search, police say they found crack cocaine, raw heroin, drug paraphernalia and two handguns. Officials also say the two occupants inside of the vehicle were convicted felons.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Sarah Allen and 29-year-old William Page, both of Maine. Both are facing a number of charges, including two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Crack With Intent to Sell, and other related charges.

Allen and Page were both held on $150,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.