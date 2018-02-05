PD: 2 men face charges for “jackpotting” after being found with $9,000 in $20 bills

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men are facing charges after police say they were part of an alleged ATM “jackpotting” scheme.

On Monday, 31-year-old Alex Alberto Fajin-Diaz, a citizen of Spain, and 21-year-old Argenys Rodriguez from Springfield, Mass., were charged with bank fraud stemming from the alleged scheme.

According to court documents and statements made in court, officials were investigating malware attacks on ATMs in Connecticut and across the nation.

Officials say with “jackpotting,” criminals use malware that causes an ATM to eject all of the currency inside of the machine.

Authorities have been investigating recent “jackpotting” attacks in Hamden and Guilford as well as in Providence, R.I.

On Jan. 27, police say they observed what appeared to be a “jackpotting” incident in Cromwell. Later that day, police encountered the two men near an ATM that was in the process of dispensing $20 bills.

Units say a search of the vehicle the two men were using led to the discovery of tools and electronic devices consistent with items needed to “jackpot” an ATM. Police say the vehicle also had a license plate that was assigned to another vehicle.

In addition, the two men allegedly possessed more than $9,000 in $20 bills.

They were then arrested on related state charges. A court date has not yet been set.