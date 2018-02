Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials responded to a scene in Columbia where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Monday afternoon.

Officials say Route 6 has been closed at Oakwood Lane due to the incident.

It is not known if anyone suffered any injuries during the collision.

There has been no word on when the route will fully reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.