Red Sox load up trucks for spring training

BOSTON (ABC News) — The quickest way for a Boston sports fan to get over the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss is to get back on the bus; make that, truck.

“This is a good way, a good send off,” stated one fan. “I heard it’s very nice in Fort Myers so I’ll be there shortly myself.”

Bright blue skies belie the cold. Spring is not in the air, but fans are plenty ready for it to arrive.

“Can’t wait. I can’t wait for spring and I can be here for games,” said one Red Sox fan.

But before Fenway, there’s Florida, and a few numbers to throw at you, take a swing or a crack at, and for you to chew on.

On the truck, there are 20,000 baseballs, 1,100 bats, and 20 cases of bubblegum.

Plus, the less traditional, all loaded onto to the truck for the 14,080-mile trek. Car seats, strollers, bicycles and even a guitar.