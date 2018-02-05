Seymour High School sees improvements following cellphone ban

Related Coverage School cellphone ban sees success

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — As you walk through Seymour High School, you will no longer find students nose-deep into their cellphones.

Instead, you will see more of an old-fashioned approach to communication.

“The conversation between the whole table was diminished,” explained principal James Freund. Now, when you go into the cafeteria and you look at the students, they’re smiling, they’re talking, they’re having conversations.”

Principal Freund considers the noise throughout the hallways and in the cafeteria to be a good type of loud. This all comes after he implemented a cellphone ban due to behavior the school doesn’t tolerate.

“We were getting a number of complaints about what I would call, ‘mean-spirited behavior,’ come to us through the use of social media and text messaging,” he said.

It’s safe to believe that, if you were to tell a teenager they couldn’t use their cellphones, that they wouldn’t be too accepting of that idea. Well, believe it or not, that is not the case here at Seymour High School.

Now, almost two months into the ban, principal Freund says the students’ communication skills have absolutely strengthened, but that’s not all.

“Some of them have come up to me and say they have never gotten so much of their work done in study halls before or their grades are improving,” he explained.