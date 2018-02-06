911 calls released from deadly Amtrak crash

WTNH.com staff Published:
The site of Sunday's early morning train crash between an Amtrak train, bottom, and a CSX freight train, top left, in Cayce, S.C. Federal investigators are planning to give an update on their probe into a deadly crash between a freight train and a passenger train in South Carolina. The National Transportation Safety Board says on Twitter that the agency will hold a meeting briefing at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.( AP Photo/Jeff Blake)

(WTNH) — 911 calls have been released from the deadly weekend train collision in South Carolina.

Two Amtrak employees died and upwards of 100 people were injured.

Related Content: Amtrak train on wrong track in deadly crash; it says freight line controls signals

“There’s smoke inside but people are hurt, blood. I can’t even walk, my back,” said one caller.

“We’ve got people on the way, just try to remain calm, okay?” responded an emergency official.

Related Content: US investigators say deadly Amtrak train crash preventable

Federal officials say the incident happened after the Amtrak train inadvertently diverted to a side track where a CSX train was parked.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s