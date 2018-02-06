911 calls released from deadly Amtrak crash

(WTNH) — 911 calls have been released from the deadly weekend train collision in South Carolina.

Two Amtrak employees died and upwards of 100 people were injured.

“There’s smoke inside but people are hurt, blood. I can’t even walk, my back,” said one caller.

“We’ve got people on the way, just try to remain calm, okay?” responded an emergency official.

Federal officials say the incident happened after the Amtrak train inadvertently diverted to a side track where a CSX train was parked.