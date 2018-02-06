Another bout of wintry weather coming

Crews were pushing back snow and clearing storm drains to prevent flooding on highly traveled roads ahead of Friday's soaking rain.

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a few festive flakes flew earlier on Tuesday, we draw our attention to the next system that’s moving through.

This one is expected to feature snow, sleet, freezing rain, and just plain old rain across the state. As a result, it could get a little tough out and about on the roads Wednesday afternoon.

Budgets are tight already across cities and towns in Connecticut after what has proven to be a pretty busy winter on the roads.

Craig Cesare, Director of Public Works in Hamden noted, “So, we’re at a point where we’re going to be going into our emergency and contingency fund, so anything beyond now we’re going to be going into the deficit.”

It hasn’t been a blockbuster winter, but it’s still been a pretty busy one. Since the start of the snow last fall, the shoreline has picked up about a surplus of 34 percent of the normal value of snow. Inland is right on track, but as the next storm moves in for Wednesday, regardless of the budget, it will be all hands on deck across the state.

“Financially, anything between 7:00 and 3:30 is the best for the wallet so that’s what we like to see when it can happen. But the guys are ready to go at a moment’s notice anytime day or night.” mentioned Cesare.

And in this case, the timing works well with snow beginning right during the day after the morning commute, but we know what the kids are thinking!

So, how likely is it that schools will be cancelled or have an early dismissal tomorrow?

Up in the northwest hills where we’re expecting the highest snowfall accumulation, there’s a pretty decent chance that there will be an early dismissal or a school cancellation. The southeastern part of Connecticut, that’s a very different story. But because videos of school buses sliding on ice have been recently posted on social media, it may be a little bit more likely that you see a school get cancelled or have an early dismissal even before the snow starts to fall here in Connecticut.

