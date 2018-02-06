Coyotes setting up house along the shoreline

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Coyotes are setting up house in West Haven, and along the shoreline.

People are spotting them around dusk.

“Oh there’s a lot of coyotes. We got a lot. I see them all the time,” said Dominic Franco.

Related: Residents warned as aggressive, dangerous coyotes on the prowl

“I panic. I’m panic-stricken,” said Michelle Moran.

“They cross right in front of your vehicle. Headlights probably scare them.” said Tom Franco.

“Just before dark they will shoot from Shingle Hill road and they will come right across.”

Chris Vann, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection said, “They are very capable of establishing patterns and territories in neighborhoods.” Vann said right now it’s mating season for coyotes.

Vann told NEWS8, “They become very active and protective and territorial.”

Related: Family dog dragged into woods, killed by coyote

Coyotes will eat just about anything, and they won’t discriminate on the size of your pet. Vann added, “Coyotes will attack large dogs. We’ve had Dobermans and even Great Dans attacked so it’s primary a turf war between the dominant dogs on the block.”

Neighbors know the dangers of coyotes.

“Just keep an eye out. I watch every movement he makes. If I hear anything I’ll call him in,” Moran said.

Dominic Franco told News 8, “If they have a small dog or a cat or even a small pet of any kind don’t leave it outside by itself.”

Protecting your pet is critical.

Vann added, “Leashing your dog. Keeping your dog under close supervision [is important], but a fence is an excellent option.”