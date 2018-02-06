Heroin, Suboxone seized in Killingly arrest

By Published:
(Photo provided by Connecticut State Police)

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A traffic stop led to a Killingly woman’s arrest for narcotics Monday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, at 8:53 p.m. Monday evening troopers stopped 41-year-old Shannon Evans of Killingly on Attawaugan Crossing after failing to obey a stop sign.

2 5 18 killingly narcotics Heroin, Suboxone seized in Killingly arrest
(Photo provided by the Connecticut State Police)

When troopers were speaking with Evans, they say they observed indicators of criminal activity. Police say they then became suspicious that drugs may be in the car and subsequently searched the vehicle.

During the search, troopers say they seized Suboxone and one plastic baggie that contained 10 grams of heroin.

Evans was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and failure to obey a stop sign. She was placed on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Feb. 21.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s