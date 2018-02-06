Heroin, Suboxone seized in Killingly arrest

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A traffic stop led to a Killingly woman’s arrest for narcotics Monday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, at 8:53 p.m. Monday evening troopers stopped 41-year-old Shannon Evans of Killingly on Attawaugan Crossing after failing to obey a stop sign.

When troopers were speaking with Evans, they say they observed indicators of criminal activity. Police say they then became suspicious that drugs may be in the car and subsequently searched the vehicle.

During the search, troopers say they seized Suboxone and one plastic baggie that contained 10 grams of heroin.

Evans was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and failure to obey a stop sign. She was placed on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Feb. 21.