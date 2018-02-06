Medical examiner rules State Trooper’s death an accident

Related Coverage State Trooper dies after Saturday night crash in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A medical examiner has ruled a Connecticut State Trooper’s Saturday night death in Wolcott as an accident.

Officials say autopsy results were revealed on Tuesday regarding Trooper Danielle Miller’s death.

Crews first arrived on the scene of the crash around 9:00 p.m Saturday. The collision took place on Wolcott Street near Tosun Road.

The 27-year-old had to be cut out of her cruiser according to the Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens.

Related Content: State Trooper dies after Saturday night crash in Wolcott

30-year-old Aric Rivkin was the other driver involved in the crash. He was not seriously injured and was discharged from a local hospital on Sunday morning. He was interviewed by police, but no information has been given about that conversation.

The Connecticut State Police Union released a statement on Tuesday regarding Trooper Miller’s death:

The men and women of the Connecticut State Police Union are deeply saddened by the passing of our sister, Trooper Danielle Miller, over the weekend. Trooper Miller was a respected and dedicated member of the State Police and she will be sincerely missed by those who worked with her. Being a State Trooper can be a difficult job, but it was more than just a job for Trooper Miller, it was a calling and one that she pursued to the highest standards. She was a great Trooper and her dedication to the public -and to her fellow Troopers -will not be forgotten. While Trooper Miller’s passing is an immeasurable loss for the State Police, we know that our sadness pales in comparison to the grief of her family. As we pray for Trooper Miller’s friends and loved ones, we ask that her family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time. Just as Trooper Miller was there to protect the public and support her fellow Troopers, the State Police Union will be there to support her family as we honor our lost Sister’s life and thank her for her service.”