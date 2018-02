NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Animal Control came to the rescue in North Branford!

An owl is now safe and in good hands after being stuck in a neighbor’s barbed wire fence for hours.

With the help of some neighbors, an Animal Control officer cut the owl free.

Officials say the owl will go through rehab for about a week at a local animal shelter before being released back into the wild.

Great job to everyone who helped this owl out!