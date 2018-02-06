Police: Car thief arrested following foot chase in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Hampshire man was arrested in East Haven after police say he was tracked operating a stolen vehicle.

According to East Haven police, on Tuesday, units were dispatched to Shop Rite on Foxon Road for a report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot.

Officials say prior to their arrival, they were alerted that the stolen vehicle was being tracked.

At the scene, an officer attempted to speak with the sole occupant who then allegedly exited the vehicle and fled through the parking lot on foot. The occupant, identified as 45-year-old Brian Kuschner, was apprehended following a brief pursuit.

Kuschner has been charged with Larceny in the Third Degree and Interfering with an Officer. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.