PD: Man charged with voyeurism at Southington YMCA

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man is facing charges after police say he recorded men drying off at a Southington YMCA.

According to police, a cell phone with a camera was found in the drying off area of the adult men’s locker room at the YMCA located on High Street. Officials say the phone was placed in a gym bag with the phone’s camera recording.

Police say the phone and bag were placed in a way that allowed it to capture men drying off after their showers.

Following an investigation, police arrested 30-year-old Leonidas Fernando Torres-Cabrera. Units say Torres-Cabrera admitted that the gym bag and cell phone belonged to him and that he set them up.

He was charged with Voyeurism and Disorderly Conduct and was held on a $25,000 bond. Torres-Cabrera is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.