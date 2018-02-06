PD: Runway teen arrested in Hamden; officer suffers broken finger

Related Coverage Protecting Your Car from Key Fob Hackers

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A teen was arrested in Hamden on Monday night after police say he attempted to run away and threatened a police officer.

According to police, on Feb. 5 around 7:45 p.m., officials responded to The Children’s Center at 1400 Whitney Avenue on the report of “six runaways.”

Police say they were informed that several teens were observed “breaking into unlocked motor vehicles” near Carmalt Road.

Officials arrested a 16-year-old Children’s Center resident who they say was running through several backyards.

Units say the teen repeatedly threatened officers and made attempts to damage a police camera. One officer sustained a broken finger during the incident.

The teen has been charged with Interfering with a Police Officer, Threatening in the 2nd Degree and Escape from Custody. He is set to appear in court on Feb. 15.