Hearing being held for Eversource proposed rate hike

(WTNH) — State regulators are accepting comments from Eversource customers on a proposed rate hike.

According to The Day (http://bit.ly/2Gz9jBq), the average resident could see their monthly bill rise by about $6 starting in May.

Related content: Eversource agrees to reduce rate increase

The electric company initially wanted to raise the bill to $13. However the state intervened and reached an agreement with the company to reduce the rate increase.

The hearing will be held Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at New London City Hall at 181 State St.