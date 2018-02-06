Reports: Police investigating possible break-in at Rob Gronkowski’s home

(ABC)– Police are investigating a possible break-in at the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in Foxborough, Massachusetts, according to multiple reports.

Gronkowski lives just a few miles from Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots returned late Monday afternoon after Sunday’s Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis.

Police arrived at the home at about 6 p.m. local time, and both local and state police were on the scene for much of the night, according to reports.