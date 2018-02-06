Reports: Police investigating possible break-in at Rob Gronkowski’s home

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski applauds his teammates while watching from the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots moved into elite company with their fifth Super Bowl title last season, joining the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at five Lombardi trophies each. They are the odds on favorite to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and their record six Super Bowl crowns.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

(ABC)– Police are investigating a possible break-in at the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in Foxborough, Massachusetts, according to multiple reports.

Gronkowski lives just a few miles from Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots returned late Monday afternoon after Sunday’s Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis.

Police arrived at the home at about 6 p.m. local time, and both local and state police were on the scene for much of the night, according to reports.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s