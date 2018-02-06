SCSU president says school investigating after faculty member uses racial slur

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Southern Connecticut State University President Joe Bertolino is investigating after a faculty member allegedly used a racial slur in class on Tuesday.

The president and his leadership team held an open conversation with students about how the school can be open and more welcoming. He sent the following statement to the university community via email:

Dear students, faculty and staff, Earlier this evening, I received word of the alleged use of a racial slur by a faculty member in a classroom setting today. I want you to know that I am investigating the matter fully and will take appropriate action as a result of the findings. Because I believe in transparency and open dialog, I and my senior leadership team will hold an open conversation with students at 7P today in the Adanti Student Center Ballroom to discuss how Southern can become a more open and welcoming community. I look forward to continuing our ongoing series of campus dialogues on this and related issues. As a public institution dedicated to the values of social justice, our university abhors the use of racist or hateful words and actions and we will confront these incidents if and when they occur. I ask that you again join me in prompting a campus environment based on acceptance and understanding – one in which every member of our community feels valued and is treated with dignity and respect.”