Valentine’s Day spending expected to hit $20 billion

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Valentine’s Day is just over a week away and one survey found out that shoppers plan on spending almost $20 billion.

That number makes Valentine’s Day the third largest consumer holiday in the United States.

A survey by WalletHub (http://bit.ly/2jUzCW7) found just out how money is being spent:

  • You will likely spend about $143 on a gift.
  • Nearly $2 billion will be spent on candy and flowers.
  • Over $4.5 billion will be spent on jewelry.

The survey also found out that the odds of those planning on proposing on the holiday increase tremendously and that more than $9 million will be spent on proposals.

The personal finance website also says that 53 percent of women said they would break up with their significant other if they didn’t buy them a present.

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s