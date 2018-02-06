Valentine’s Day spending expected to hit $20 billion

(WTNH) — Valentine’s Day is just over a week away and one survey found out that shoppers plan on spending almost $20 billion.

That number makes Valentine’s Day the third largest consumer holiday in the United States.

A survey by WalletHub (http://bit.ly/2jUzCW7) found just out how money is being spent:

You will likely spend about $143 on a gift.

Nearly $2 billion will be spent on candy and flowers.

Over $4.5 billion will be spent on jewelry.

The survey also found out that the odds of those planning on proposing on the holiday increase tremendously and that more than $9 million will be spent on proposals.

The personal finance website also says that 53 percent of women said they would break up with their significant other if they didn’t buy them a present.