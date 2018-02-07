3 female Olympians to donate their brains to CTE research

(WTNH) — Rising concussion concerns are not just for professional football players, but also for woman athletes.

Three female Olympians are now pledging to donate their brains to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) research.

CTE is a neurodegenerative disease that causes Alzheimer’s-like symptoms.

The disease is typically associated with professional football players and military veterans, but now two Olympic hockey players and an Olympic bob sledder are hoping to shed light on women’s issues by offering their brains to research.

