Big issues to be discussed in Malloy’s final budget address

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The governor is making his last minute preparations ahead of his final budget address. Tolls, taxes, and more spending cuts are just some of the topics Governor Malloy‘s expected to lay on the table.

Anytime someone is talking about your money and how they want to spend it, it’s important to pay close attention. That’s exactly what Governor Dannel Malloy will be doing around noontime Wednesday in his final budget address.

It’s important we note final. This is an election year and he’s not seeking re-election so it will be someone else in this position next year and you can bet this year’s accomplishments, if there are any big ones, will likely be overshadowed by the politics that inevitably leads up to each election.

But a couple of big issues we know will come up this year and will likely be discussed Wednesday. Tolls, taxes and spending cuts.

The governor’s transportation proposal is one issue that’s more than an idea. Democratic leaders say it’ll likely go for a vote.

“It’s something that will happen this session. We will be voting on tolls where that vote goes, I don’t know,” said Rep. Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin) the Speaker of the House.

The governor is also likely to talk about his proposal for a 7 cent hike to the gas tax, expanding the bottle bill to wine and spirits and eliminating the $200 property tax credit.

Other topics we’ll be listening for is recreational marijuana and the taxes that could generate and online sports betting. That’s one topic that could generate more interest this year because the nations highest court may rule on.

Banning bump stocks like the one used in the Las Vegas shooting and a proposal for paid family medical leave.

A lot that could impact to you this year which is why New 8 will be there all day, breaking down the proposal and how likely it is to see some actual change this year with it being an election year.