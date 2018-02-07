Car crashes into utility pole in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver in Hamden was injured after their vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Officials say around 1:30 p.m., the car went sliding into the pole on Wintergreen Avenue during slippery conditions on Wednesday.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area for a period of time and to travel slowly while out on the roads.

Authorities say the driver suffered minor injuries.

