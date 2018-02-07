Eight-year anniversary of tragedy at Middletown plant

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–Wednesday marked the eight-year anniversary of the tragedy at Kleen Energy in Middletown, which killed six workers and injured 50 others.

A memorial service was held Wednesday to remember those who lost their lives. The explosion happened back in 2010 while crews were cleaning out the plant’s pipes using natural gas at high pressures.

In 2016, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled two workers injured in the explosion that killed six other people in 2010 could not sue a contractor for damages for alleged negligence.