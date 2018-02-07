Former principal sentenced to prison for photographing, recording young girls

(WTNH/AP) — A former principal at a Wethersfield elementary school will spend time behind bars for attempting to secretly photograph and videotape young girls.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old John Bean was sentenced to two years in prison and 10 years of probation.

Related Content: Ex-principal faces prison for secretly recording young girls

Officials say Bean was arrested at a store in 2016 after employees said he was “following children and attempting to surreptitiously photograph them.”

Investigators say 14 video files were found on Bean’s laptop that showed young girls being recorded in public.

Related Content: Former principal arrested again for voyeurism of children in stores

In October, Bean pleaded guilty to using a school-issued smartphone to photograph and record girls, including an attempted “upskirt” video.

He resigned from Highcrest Elementary School in November.