‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to write and produce ‘Star Wars’ films

(ABC News) — So long Longclaw, hello lightsabers: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the co-creators of the hit HBO fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” will write and produce a new series of “Star Wars” films.

The announcement was made Tuesday, but in classic Lucasfilm fashion, fans will just have to wait to find out more.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push ‘Star Wars’ in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

Benioff and Weiss couldn’t contain their excitement in today’s breaking release.

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since. We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is complete,” the duo shared.

Benioff and Weiss’ films will be separate from both the Skywalker canon series and the upcoming trilogy from Rian Johnson, who directed and wrote “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Little is known about Johnson’s upcoming series of films.

The release dates for the new films have yet to be announced.

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will premiere in 2019.

