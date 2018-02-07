‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to write and produce ‘Star Wars’ films

By Published:
Director Rian Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(ABC News) — So long Longclaw, hello lightsabers: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the co-creators of the hit HBO fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” will write and produce a new series of “Star Wars” films.

The announcement was made Tuesday, but in classic Lucasfilm fashion, fans will just have to wait to find out more.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push ‘Star Wars’ in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

Benioff and Weiss couldn’t contain their excitement in today’s breaking release.

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since. We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is complete,” the duo shared.

Benioff and Weiss’ films will be separate from both the Skywalker canon series and the upcoming trilogy from Rian Johnson, who directed and wrote “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Little is known about Johnson’s upcoming series of films.

The release dates for the new films have yet to be announced.

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will premiere in 2019.

Lucasfilm, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s