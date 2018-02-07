Malloy ignores budget crisis in State of the State address

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Malloy’s final State of the State address on Wednesday included almost no words about the state’s fiscal crisis. Instead, he chose to push for many national Democratic Party goals and even tweaked President Trump.

The governor has outlined his plans for tolls, tax hikes and spending cuts over the past week. On Wednesday, he sounded like he was addressing the Democratic National Convention.

He only briefly mentioned the state’s money and transportation woes, instead focusing on shoring up the Affordable Care Act, the minimum wage, pay equity for women, and paid family medical leave.

He did appear to take a verbal shot at President Trump and his supporters, saying, “Too many people are embracing a newfound disregard for truth. It’s a bizarre reality where facts are called fake, and the free press is mocked and maligned in a way that we have never seen before.”

Here are some other quotes from his speech:

“Connecticut fairness means we don’t punish children for the actions of their parents. It’s why we passed the Connecticut DREAM Act.”

“While Connecticut has done its part, Congress continues to capitulate to the demands of the NRA over the demands of the American people.”

“Let’s pass a bill that preserves the most vital elements of the Affordable Care Act, including the individual mandate.”

“We can do one more thing; we can pass a law that ensures that, irrespective of what happens in Washington, birth control for Connecticut women will remain cost-free.”

They were all issues that repeatedly brought Connecticut Democrats in the General Assembly to their feet in applause, issues their leaders all pledged to push in this session.

Rep. Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin), the Speaker of the House stated, “These issues cannot be put to the side any longer. ‘Health care is a basic right’ is exactly how I feel. In the state of Connecticut, the people deserve health care.”

Sen. Martin Looney (D-New Haven), the Democratic Senate President Pro tem, added, “The rights of working people. The need to protect people. The need for health care. The need for equity in pay. The need for equity in opportunity. All those concerns that have been core Democratic values.”

Republicans don’t necessarily disagree on many of those issues, but believe the governor was just trying to change the subject away from the number one issue: The state’s constant budget crisis.

Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby), the House Minority Leader, said, “To hear a governor of a state in this fiscal crisis not even mention the economy should tell the state all it needs to know.”

Sen Len Fasano (R-North Haven), the Republican Senate President Pro tem, added, “What he should have been talking about is the state of Connecticut. About our economy, about the fact that businesses are leaving and how we’re going to change our state around. This was political posturing.”

Rep. Klarides also stated, “That was political from the moment he said ‘hello’ ’til the time he said ‘goodbye.'”

The governor did seem to be aiming for a national audience on Wednesday when he said Connecticut should send a signal to the nation and the world that the state “will always recognize injustice and inequality” during a time of “growing inequity and unfairness.”