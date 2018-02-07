Metro-North warns of possible delays Wednesday due to wintry weather

-FILE - Metro-North train departs State St. Station in New Haven, Feb. 18, 2014. (WTNH / Jeff Bailey)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –The railroad service is warning commuters for possible delays Wednesday morning ahead of the wintry weather.

The Metro-North announce that customers should anticipate delays because of the inclement weather

The railroad service also advised commuters to use caution when entering and exiting trains, on platforms and staircases.

Storm Team 8 says snow is expected to move into the state starting at 8:30 a.m. and will continue to 11 a.m. They say the snow will change to ice then rain from south to north into the evening commute.

