PD: Vernon man charged in drug bust

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Vernon man has been charged after police say they seized numerous kinds of drugs at his residence.

According to police, on Tuesday, officials executed a search warrant at a Dockerel Road home after receiving information that the use and sale of methamphetamine was occurring inside.

Officials say during the search, units discovered methamphetamine, cocaine, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), and other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested 24-year-old Ryan Howell who has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Authorities say they anticipate more arrests.