PD: West Haven man arrested after entering apartment through balcony

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man is facing charges after police say he entered a New Haven apartment through a balcony door.

According to police, units responded to an apartment building on Sherman Parkway around 9:30 p.m.

Officials say the tenant, a 37-year-old woman, was inside of the apartment with her three children when a man climbed into the unit and confronted the children.

The tenant told police that the man was demanding to know where someone who the woman had never heard of was.

The man allegedly checked the apartment before going downstairs.

Officials then arrested the man, 30-year-old Mohammed Jawad, at the scene. He has been charged with Burglary in the First Degree and Criminal Trespassing in the Second Degree.