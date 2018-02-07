Police: 70 pounds of marijuana seized in Manchester drug bust

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and a woman are facing a number of charges after a large-scale drug bust in Manchester.

According to police, an investigation revealed marijuana was being kept inside of a residence at the Squire Village Apartment Complex.

Officials executed a search warrant at the apartment which led to the discovery of more than 70 pounds of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, and other items which showed drug activity at the residence.

Units obtained arrest warrants for 24-year-old Kenneth Chaparro and 22-year-old Kiara Lopez, who would allegedly travel to California and purchase large amounts of marijuana that would be shipped back to Connecticut.

The two were detained on Feb. 2 while attempting to board a flight to California from Logan Airport in Boston, Mass.

Chaparro was extradited back to Connecticut on Monday while Lopez was arrested on Tuesday. Both are facing a number of charges, including Operating a Drug Factory and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell.

Chaparro was held on a $500,000 bond while Lopez’s bond was set at $175,000.

The street value of the marijuana seized by police is estimated to be $300,000.