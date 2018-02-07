Quinnipiac’s Rand Pecknold gets his own “Randwich” at Hamden deli

Related Coverage Quinnipiac coach Baker Dunleavy helps out with lunchtime shift at B& D

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–We have a big matchup on the college ice this Friday night. The Quinnpiac and Yale men’s ice hockey teams will battle at Ingalls Rink.

Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold getting his team ready, and apparently on a full stomach. He’s filling up on the new “Randwich,” at the B&D Deli in Hamden. The Randwich includes some pesto mayonnaise and spinach on a hard roll, grilled chicken, cheese and bacon on top.

Pecknold was of course, flattered.

“B&D Deli Works came up with the sandwich, I had one on Friday and I had one on Monday again too, they were great. I took the whole staff on Monday so it’s kind of a unique situation to get a sandwich named after you, but it was fun,” Pecknold said.

“We saw the release on Twitter and the guys all loved it, we’re gonna have to stop by B&D to try it out,” said defenseman Chase Priskie.

Erik Dobratz covered this story today and did bring a “Randwich” to the station. He said it’s good….didn’t save any for Pierson, though.