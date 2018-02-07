Guilford police say ‘no evidence’ teen was playing with firearm

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are now investigating whether or not a Guilford teen who died after being shot was playing with a gun that he thought was unloaded, according to a report.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2seF1Rt) that law enforcement sources say 15-year-old Ethan Song and another child were playing with the gun, unaware that it was loaded.

Song was shot and killed on Jan. 31 at a home on Seaside Avenue.

News 8 confirmed that Daniel Markel, son of the late New Haven State’s Attorney Arnold Markel, is renting the home from Kellie Kessel, who lives in California. The father of the other boy at the scene when Song was shot is a tenant of the property.

On Wednesday afternoon, Guilford police responded to the Hartford Courant article, stating, in part:

We have no evidence or information to suggest that the teens were playing a version of Russian roulette or that the boys thought the gun was unloaded because there was no magazine in it.”

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.