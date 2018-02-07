Stretch Your Dollar: Easy crafts to do at home with the kids

(WTNH)– We’re continuing our week of how to keep your children entertained during winter break, which is not to far away. We are stretching your dollar with some easy crafts you can do with them at home.

If you’re planning to have a few days home with the kids, it might not be a bad idea to do a little craft-prepping so you’re ready to go with an activity when boredom sets in. Keeping the kids entertained when you’re stuck inside is no easy task. But with a little bit of planning by you and some of their imagination, you can keep them occupied for hours.

Maria Floriano, with the Michael’s store in North Haven, helped us out with some ideas, like the creatures and game time that can come from a roll of yarn and a stick.

“You can make 3 or 4 of these and pretend you’re under the sea,” said Floriano.

Look around the house for mason jars or mini flower pots, have some paint or glitter on hand and let them brighten them up in time for spring, turning them into a pencil holder or a nice Valentine’s Day gift for someone.

Homemade slime is popular with the little ones and it only requires a few ingredients you may already have- contact solution, baking soda and glue.

“And then if you have sequences or googly eyes you can smash it in and play with it. If you have hearts, that’s good for Valentine’s Day,” said Floriano.

Give them a chance to turn a plain $1 picture frame into something creative for their bedroom or keep them occupied with modeling materials. The sky is the limit of what you can create.

Just a couple of craft ideas you can keep tucked away in a closet until boredom strikes and you’re looking for a way to keep them busy.

And of course Valentine’s Day is coming up. Maybe check something off the to-do list while crafting and get a few gifts for the grandparents made.