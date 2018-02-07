New Haven Health Department helps prevent the spread of the flu

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Nurses at the New Haven Health Department are stocked up on the flu vaccine for walk-ins.

Karlene Fraser-Brown, the clinic charge nurse at the New Haven Health Department, said, “This year, I’m seeing quite a few people who have not previously had a flu shot and we are getting a lot of first timers.” The city ordered more than2,500 vaccines this flu season. That’s up a few hundred orders from last year.

Terry Cooper, the emergency response coordinator with the New Haven Health Department said, “We are hoping to vaccinate more of our citizens so we can increase herd immunity. So we can protect the people who don’t get vaccinated or who are immunocompromised.”

Fraser-Brown reminded others that it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

“It’s always best to get the flu shot. It may not prevent you from getting the flu, but if you do get the flu, it’s not as bad and you might recuperate much faster,” she said.

The New Haven Health Department is doing its best to protect kids from the flu.

Cooper added, “We did vaccinations in the schools for the staff administration. We also did report card night for parents and students to come and get vaccinated.”

You can get a free flu shot this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ives Main Library at 133 Elm Street.

Free flu shots are also being offered on Saturday in Stamford inside of the lobby at the Government Center from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., as well as at Waterbury City Hall from 12 noon until 3:00 p.m.