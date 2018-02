(WTNH)–This video shows just how bad the roads were in Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon. A truck was caught on camera sliding down the street in Meriden. This happened on Eddy Avenue. The video was sent to us via the ReportIt feature on our News 8 app.

If you catch any weather moments on camera, be sure to send them our way. We would love to see them. You can send them in via email at ReportIt@wtnh.com, or by using the feature on that free News 8 app.