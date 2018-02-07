Why Republican Minority Leader Themis Klaridis didn’t wear pink to support #MeToo

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In advance of Governor Malloy’s Budget Address on Wednesday afternoon, an email was distributed last week notifying attendees about a statement that would be represented during the event; wearing pink to show unity for the #MeToo movement. The social movement supports survivors and has a mission to end sexual violence.

Many men in the legislature on Wednesday also unified to wear a pink shirt, tie or a ribbon in support of women’s issues, not breast cancer awareness to which little pink ribbons typically represent.

News 8’s host of the Capitol Report Tom Dudchik and lead invesigative reporter George Colli, sat down with Republican Minority Leader Themis Klaridis on why she was not standing in solitude with the movement:

“I got an email last week that all women should wear pink in the chamber because we all support women’s issues. I’m not wearing pink as you can see…You can’t say it and then not do it. You have to listen to what your legislators are saying but then you have to make sure they do what they’re saying. It’s easy to say it.”

