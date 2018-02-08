AAA: Drowsy drivers involved in more crashes than previously thought

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Another threat for you on the roads is drowsy drivers. A new study shows a lack of sleep behind the wheel is involved in a lot more crashes than we thought.

You know what we’re talking about…the eyes are trying to close, the head is nodding. Well, this new study from the AAA finds almost one out of every ten crashes involves drowsy drivers.

Here’s what they did. They put cameras in the cars of 3,600 people for several months. During that time, 700 of them got in accidents. They then looked at the portion of the time the drivers’ eyes were closed in the minutes before a crash. That portion was high in 9.5% of all crashes and 10.8% in more severe crashes.

Again, that is a AAA study saying that. Federal studies have shown drowsy driving is only involved in 1-2% of crashes. Either way, driving while drowsy is not good.

The AAA suggests you get at least 6 hours of sleep the night before a long trip. Drive during hours when you are normally awake. Don’t try to drive in the middle of the night. Take a break every couple of hours on long trips, and if you can, have a passenger who also stays awake. You’re not going to fall asleep when you’re in the middle of a conversation.

And if you are ever having trouble keeping your eyes open behind the wheel, pull over and take a 20 minute nap. Here on the early morning shift, we know the importance of naps.

