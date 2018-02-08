Burglary suspects sought in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are looking for two men who allegedly burglarized a food market in the town.

According to police, on Feb. 3 around 4:30 a.m., officials responded to the Country Food Market at 2215 State Street for a report of a burglary in progress.

Officials say an investigation revealed that two men forced their way into the store by using a hammer to break the glass door. Then then allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register before fleeing in a white truck.

Police say the vehicle was last seen traveling south on State Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4040.