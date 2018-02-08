Connecticut flu deaths rise to 63

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The number of flu deaths in Connecticut has risen to 63 people on Thursday.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health reports that 11 more people have died from the flu since last week.

Anyone over the age of 6 months, is urged to get a flu vaccine.

In an effort to reduce the spread of the flu virus, the Department of Public Health is working with local health departments to provide free or low cost flu vaccines at several locations across Connecticut on Saturday for State Flu Vaccination Day.

“With the peak of flu season potentially still weeks away, it is still not too late to get a flu shot. Several local health departments will be holding flu shot clinics this Saturday, and I strongly urge anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to visit one of the clinics in their area or call their healthcare practitioner in order to get vaccinated,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Pino.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 1,360 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu between August 27, 2017 and February 3, 2018. 63 deaths have been attributed to the flu and of these deaths, 52 were among patients over the age of 65, 6 were 50-64 years of age, 3 were 25-49 years of age, 1 was between 19-24 years of age, and 1 was between 5-17 years of age. Additionally, there was a total of 3,895 influenza positive laboratory tests reported so far this season.

Across the counties of Connecticut, there are the most cases of the flu reported in Fairfield County with 1,121 cases. The second highest is New Haven County with 1,062. Below is the number of influenza positive laboratory tests that have been reported during the current season.

Fairfield– 1,121

New Haven– 1,062

Hartford– 832

Middlesex– 316

New London– 207

Windham– 134

Litchfield– 128

Tolland– 95

