(WTNH) — When fighting the effects of old age it turns out, how you think about growing old can affect how you grow old.

Researchers at Yale say that people who think positively about aging tend to have a lower risk of developing dementia.

The study found that seniors who have a positive attitude showed a 43 percent reduction in their risk, compared to those who with a negative outlook.