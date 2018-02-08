“Football is Life” Podcast: Super Bowl reaction, future of the Pats

(WTNH)–A Super Bowl for the ages ends with a Philadelphia celebration as the Eagles shock the Patriots to win a title. Dan laments his frustrations at the Pats decisions and discusses the future of football in Foxboro.

Plus, Eagles fans outdo themselves again with their postgame celebration. What’s the future of Nick Foles, and the rest of the newly minted Super Bowl champs?

If you need more football in your life (we know, you do), join Chris Rzasa and Dan Zumpano for this week’s edition of the “Football is Life” Podcast.